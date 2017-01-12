Two chief officers for Mapfre
Mapfre Middlesea has appointed two new chief officers to replace Patrick Muscat, who recently tendered his resignation.
Simon Anastasi will be the anti-fraud officer while Juan Pablo Siracusa will be in charge of claims.
Mr Anastasi has been employed with the group since 2006, holding various senior management positions. His latest was chief compliance manager.
Mr Siracusa has been with Mapfre Middlesea since 2009, also in senior management roles, his most recent being head of the company’s corporate business.
