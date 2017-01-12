Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Cape Mayor from Tartous to Damietta, the Max Cooler from Misurata to Annaba (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Regensburg from Algiers to Algiers, the BC Hamburg form Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The CMA CGM Matisse from Algeciras to Livorno, the AHS St Georg from Sfax to Skikda and the CMA CGM Medea from Beirut to Barcelona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) to tomorrow.

The Pacaya from Misurata to Misurata, the Gerrit Braren from Alexandria to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Gaia from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Max Venture from Rijeka to Durres, the WMS Harlingen from Venice to Ploce (both Sullivan Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Max Shivling from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Saturday.

The Asiatic Orchid from Bejaia to Algiers, the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin from Rotterdam to Khor al Fakkan, the Cielo di Agadir from Algiers to Mersin, the HH East from El Khoms to Sousse, the Contship Max from Oran to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Bali from Port Tangier to Izmit, the Julius-S from Izmit to Thessaloniki and the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Tunis (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Callisto from Valencia to Beirut, the Repulse Bay from Alexandria to Algiers, the Sagitta from Damietta to Rijeka (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alexander Maersk from Sfax to Misurata, the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda, the Cardiff from Izmir to Valencia (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa, the MC Euroferry Malta from Catania to Salerno (both Sullivan Maritime) and the La Superba from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Monday.