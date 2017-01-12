Problems sleeping?

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) is a common and debilitating condition, and can affect people at any age, although it is most prevalent from middle age onwards.

In OSA, the upper part of the air passage behind the tongue, narrows and often blocks during sleep causing an interruption to breathing. It is characterised by loud snoring with episodes of silence.

Occasional brief obstructive events are harmless and are quite common in a normal adult. However, frequent brief awakenings destroy the normal sleep pattern and severely disrupt sleep. This prevents the sleeper from enjoying sufficient deep sleep to feel refreshed and energetic the next day.

Sleep apnoea’s short to medium-term symptoms include chronic fatigue, mental confusion and lower testosterone count, which reduces libido and associated erectile dysfunction but is also linked to many other serious conditions if left untreated over the long term. OSA can in fact be a contributing factor for hypertension, stroke, diabetes, heart disease and ultimately, heart failure.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) is the most effective and non-invasive treatment offered to OSA sufferers. It is designed to stop the air passage from narrowing or collapsing during sleep by acting as a splint.

