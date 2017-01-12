Portfolio funds tailored for the Maltese investor

The BOV Investment Funds are the first risk-driven contractual funds to be launched on the Maltese market. Three Ucits portfolio funds are being offered – the BOV Conservative Portfolio Fund, BOV Balanced Portfolio Fund and BOV Growth Portfolio Fund. Individually they represent a cost-effective investment vehicle for the retail customer.

The BOV Investment Funds portray a novel concept of investment. Every individual’s financial circumstances are unique and change over time. The BOV Investment Funds enable investors to choose the portfolio fund that best matches their particular return and risk objectives. Structured as a life-cycle investment proposition, as financial circumstances change, investors can switch to a different portfolio fund accordingly. Every portfolio addresses different risk profiles, with a pre-determined volatility ceiling. The element of risk and reward increases as one moves from the Conservative option to the Growth Portfolio Fund.

The minimum amount required to invest in any Portfolio Fund is of €5,000. One may also invest by way of a Monthly Investment Plan, making small contributions every month. No entry or exit fees apply.

For additional information about the suite of BOV Investment Funds and the manner in which they work, one may enquire at any BOV branch or at one of the bank’s investment centres. Queries may also be addressed to BOV Asset Management on 2122 7311 or by sending an e-mail at [email protected]

The value of the investment can go down as well as up. Investments should be based on the full details of the Prospectus, Offering Supplement and the KIID which may be obtained from BOV Asset Management Limited, Bank of Valletta plc branches/investment centres and other licensed financial intermediaries. BOV Asset Management Limited is licensed to provide investment services in Malta by the MFSA. The BOV Investment Funds is a common contractual fund licensed by the MFSA as a collective investment scheme pursuant to the Investment Services Act and the Ucits Directive. Issued by BOV Asset Management Ltd.