Omega: Planet Ocean Deep Black collection

In our universe, the Earth’s oceans are naturally linked to the moon in our sky. For Omega, the connection can also be found in our latest ceramic collection. From the Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon that was first released in 2013, Omega has evolved its ceramic expertise to produce the Seamaster Planet Ocean ‘Deep Black’. This time, the craftsmanship has gone much further.

These four remarkable 45.5 mm timepieces are the combination of a GMT model and a diving watch. The true technical challenge was to produce a diving watch made entirely from ceramic and ensure that it could withstand the pressures of the ocean at a depth of 600m/60bar. However, the goal has been achieved, and the result is a state-of-the-art creation that stands alone in the industry.

