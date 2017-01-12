New MD for Vivian

Joanna Gatt has been appointed managing director of Vivian Corporation, succeeding Lawrence Gatt who retired after 47 years of service to the company.

Throughout his tenure, the company grew to become one of Malta’s leading distribution and marketing companies, operating on four distinct business sectors including healthcare, baby care, cosmetics and toiletries and food and beverage.

Ms Gatt has held the post of executive director responsible for the healthcare division of Vivian Corporation since 1999.

Founded in 1952 by a young pharmacist by the name of Wilfred Gatt, Vivian Corporation was named in honour of the founder’s brother who died while still a young boy.