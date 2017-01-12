KPMG appoints partner and director

John Ellul Sullivan (left) and Clifford Delia.

KPMG has appointed John Ellul Sullivan as partner and Clifford Delia as director, reflecting the continued growth in 2016 which is expected to be sustained in the coming years.

Mr Ellul Sullivan joined KPMG in 2007, and advises a variety of multinationals and high net worth individuals on their international corporate structures, as well as focusing on advising retirement scheme administrators on their operations in Malta. He provides in-house training on soft skills and technical matters, both in Malta and for the KPMG network at large.

Mr Delia joined KPMG in 2004. Following a number of years working within the audit function in Malta and Ireland, he joined the Accounting Support Services team in 2008 and his major focus now centres on advising and assisting international and local clients in financial reporting, indirect taxation and payroll. He currently leads the firm’s accounting and payroll support service lines.