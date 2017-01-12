Advert
Thursday, January 12, 2017, 00:01

KPMG appoints partner and director

John Ellul Sullivan (left) and Clifford Delia.

John Ellul Sullivan (left) and Clifford Delia.

KPMG has appointed John Ellul Sullivan as partner and Clifford Delia as director, reflecting the continued growth in 2016 which is expected to be sustained in the coming years.

Mr Ellul Sullivan joined KPMG in 2007, and advises a variety of multinationals and high net worth individuals on their international corporate structures, as well as focusing on advising retirement scheme administrators on their operations in Malta. He provides in-house training on soft skills and technical matters, both in Malta and for the KPMG network at large.

Mr Delia joined KPMG in 2004. Following a number of years working within the audit function in Malta and Ireland, he joined the Accounting Support Services team in 2008 and his major focus now centres on advising and assisting international and local clients in financial reporting, indirect taxation and payroll. He currently leads the firm’s accounting and payroll support service lines.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Britain in ‘front seat’ for US trade...

  2. Share index climbs to a fresh near...

  3. HSBC share price reaches near 3-year high

  4. Retaining telecoms data

  5. Alibaba’s Ma promises to bring 1m jobs to US

  6. Equities gain on commodities rise ...

  7. Saudi embrace of ride-hailing apps...

  8. Company briefs

  9. Green bond issuance growth to slow after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed