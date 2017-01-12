EY Malta publishes technical guides

Keeping up with the changing regulatory landscape in the wealth and asset management industry, both locally and abroad, has proved to be an ongoing challenge for current and potential investors. Spearheaded by its growth in the financial services industry, EY Malta has put together a series of technical guides to guide active players around the technicalities involved in setting up and establishing an investment fund and/or a fund management company.

These technical guides explain how EU Directives are impacting the Maltese legislative framework with respect to wealth and asset management. They also give a detailed overview of the benefits Malta has to offer to potential foreign investors in terms of reliability, security, flexibility, stability, market growth and availability of leading professionals, thus promoting Malta as the jurisdiction of choice.

The ‘Malta Professional Investor Funds – A Technical Guide’ consists of an introduction to one of Malta’s primary investment fund structures. The success of the Professional Investment Fund structure can be judged on its regulatory efficiency and flexibility, which are key, particularly with respect to start-up funds to establish in an EU jurisdiction. The technical guide provides an introduction to the formation, operation and regulation of such investment fund structures and explains how this structure would fit in the scope of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive has introduced a pan-European regulated branded investment fund targeting professional and sophisticated investors who benefit from marketing provisions which previously had only been available to Ucits funds. ‘The Malta Alternative Investment Funds – A technical guide’ provides an in-depth analysis of the regulations governing the formation and operation of these type of fund structures in Malta, and how it fits within the scope of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive.

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive has introduced new concepts and regulations to the wealth and asset management industry. ‘The Malta Alternative Investment Fund Manager – A technical guide’ seeks to provide clarity to the myriad regulations, how it has impacted Malta’s asset manager regime and the regulations to the formation and operation of asset management in Malta.

The greater benefit of the Ucits brand is the high-level protection it offers to investors and its marketability. ‘The Malta Ucits Funds – A technical guide’ provides an introduction to the Ucits brand and how it fits in the scope of the Ucits directive. The guide provides a summary of the regulations involved in the formation and operation of Ucits investment funds in Malta.

Copies of the technical guides can be found on: http://www.ey.com/mt/en/home.