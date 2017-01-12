Consumption still behind EU average

Malta’s consumption per capita is creeping up compared with the EU average – albeit slowly.

Eurostat reported that individual consumption in Malta, adjusted for purchasing power, was still 20 per cent below the EU average in 2015, up from 21 per cent a year before.

There are 13 member states whose consumption lay between the EU average and 30 per cent below. But that is still considerably better than the five member states which have a gap of over 30 per cent: Latvia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria.

Ten member states have consumption rates above the average – with Luxembourg well above the rest with 2.6 times as much.