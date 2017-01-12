CFO for AX Holdings
Albert Bonello has been appointed chief financial officer of the AX Group. Mr Bonello has been with AX Holdings for the past nine years and has been the financial controller for the past five. He will now be responsible for the financing and financial oversight of the AX Group.
Mr Bonello had joined the group from the banking sector.
