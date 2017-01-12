Air Malta gets new chief commercial officer

Air Malta has appointed Paul Sies as chief commercial officer. He takes his position with immediate effect and will be responsible for leading all commercial activity on a day-to-day basis.

Mr Sies joins Air Malta with a strong track record after having worked for over 25 years at senior management level developing businesses for large organisations including British Airways, Virgin, CenterParcs, and selected Sabre airline and online customers.

He has successfully transformed and launched new airlines and resorts in Belgium, Kuwait, Dubai, Egypt, France, Germany, Libya, Cameroon, Tunisia and most recently in The Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, England and La Runion.

Mr Sies also worked on several projects with Air Malta in the past.

“Paul brings with him a wealth of knowledge of international airline commercial business. His expertise in e-commerce, marketing, network development and turnaround management in the aviation industry will be an asset to Air Malta.

“It is not easy to attract talent with this international exposure and this appointment continues to show the good reputation of Air Malta in the international aviation business. I am confident that he is the ideal candidate to continue leading the change in our commercial division and to generate new revenue streams for the airline,” said Joseph Galea, Air Malta’s acting chief executive.