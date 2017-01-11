Twenty people rescued from roller coaster in Australia
Twenty people were trapped and later rescued from the top of the Arkham Asylum roller coaster ride at a theme park on Australia's Gold Coast.
Four people were helped down by emergency personnel using a ladder platform, the spokeswoman said.
Australian media said that there were no reports of injuries but a triage area had been set up within the park.
General Manager of Movie World, Greg Young was quoted by local media as saying there was a mechanical problem with a chain on the ride.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.