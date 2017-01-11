Twenty people rescued from roller coaster in Australia

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Twenty people were trapped and later rescued from the top of the Arkham Asylum roller coaster ride at a theme park on Australia's Gold Coast.

Four people were helped down by emergency personnel using a ladder platform, the spokeswoman said.

Australian media said that there were no reports of injuries but a triage area had been set up within the park.

General Manager of Movie World, Greg Young was quoted by local media as saying there was a mechanical problem with a chain on the ride.