Advert
Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 07:50

Watch: 'I'm no hate blogger' - Glenn Bedingfield

Revamped Times Talk tackles double standards, hate speech

Prime Ministerial aide Glenn Bedingfield has become synonymous with his self-titled blog. 

But the former MEP says he and his boss Joseph Muscat rarely discuss what he writes and that he "can't remember" ever being rebuked by the Prime Minister for having overstepped the limit.

Speaking on Times Talk, Mr Bedingfield said that his blog was an entirely personal endeavour, that his job at the OPM limited what he could write about and that nobody criticised blogs "when it was only Labourites being hounded". 

Watch Mr Beddingfield's 10-minute interview with online editor Herman Grech in the above video. 

Glenn BedingfieldGlenn Bedingfield
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: 'I'm no hate blogger' - Glenn...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed