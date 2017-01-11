Watch: 'I'm no hate blogger' - Glenn Bedingfield

Prime Ministerial aide Glenn Bedingfield has become synonymous with his self-titled blog.

But the former MEP says he and his boss Joseph Muscat rarely discuss what he writes and that he "can't remember" ever being rebuked by the Prime Minister for having overstepped the limit.

Speaking on Times Talk, Mr Bedingfield said that his blog was an entirely personal endeavour, that his job at the OPM limited what he could write about and that nobody criticised blogs "when it was only Labourites being hounded".

Watch Mr Beddingfield's 10-minute interview with online editor Herman Grech in the above video.

