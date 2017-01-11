The programme includes arias by Verdi, Mascagni, Donizetti, Cilea, Mozart, Puccini, Alfano, Gounod and Adams. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The Friends of the Manoel are organising a vocal concert this evening in Valletta.

Taking part in the concert are soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, mezzo-soprano Graziella Debattista Briffa, tenor Edward Camilleri and baritone Charles Buttigieg, who will be accompanied on the piano by Irina Fedcenko Carbonaro.

The programme includes arias by Verdi, Mascagni, Donizetti, Cilea, Mozart, Puccini, Alfano, Gounod and Adams.

■ The concert is taking place at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral at 7.30pm and will be followed by a reception at the Under Croft of the Cathedral. For tickets, visit http://teatrumanoel.com.mt .