Ballad singing and the murder of a priest

Marlene Mifsud Chircop and Mark Montebello explore the relationship between the brutal murder of a priest and the ballad that was sung in the days following it.

A public seminar is being held today at the University of Malta on the murder of Fr Viċenz Grimani.

The seminar explores the relationship between the brutal murder of Padre Vincenzo Grimani in 1738 and the Maltese ballad sung in the days following the murder. On the basis of the historical narrative Min qatel il-patri? (Klabb Kotba Maltin publication), authors Marlene Mifsud Chircop, and Mark Montebello will discuss the literary, historical and cultural context of this relationship.

They will also discuss what led to the crime, what followed and, within the context of historiographic studies, why the event is still of interest to us.

Also taking part in the seminar are Bernard Micallef, head of the Department of Maltese, and Carmel Cassar from the Institute of Tourism, Travel and Culture of the University of Malta.

The ballad about the slaying of the priest will be sung by Kalċidon Vella, id-Danny, accompanied by Ronnie Calleja, ir-Ronnie, and another guitarist.

A discussion with the audience followed by light refreshments will take place after the presentations.

■ The talk is being held today at 6pm at the Faculty of Arts Library of the University of Malta in Tal-Qroqq, Msida. The talk will be in Maltese. Entrance is free of charge. The event is part of the Oral Tradition series of talks organised by the Department of Maltese of the Faculty of Arts. For more information, look up the event on Facebook.