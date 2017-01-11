Announcements

BUGEJA. On January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO of Vittoriosa, residing at Marsascala, aged 86, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Christopher and his partner Lucienne, daughter Nadya, sister Hilda Duncan, grandchildren David, Ann, Maria and Victoria, great-grandchildren Sarah, Martina, Yan, Yasmine and Delyth, his long-time close friend Carmen Micallef, in-laws, other relatives and his many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, January 13 at 8.30am at St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, followed by interment at St Lawrence Cemetery, Vittoriosa. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Wards 2 and 3 and ITU at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESIRA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIGE of Ħamrun, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted brother Lino, her sisters Maria, widow of Paul Pace, Blanche and her husband Gilbert Beale and Joan and her husband Edgar Ellul, her sister-in-law Inez, widow of Antonio, her uncle Alfred and aunt Adelina, her nephews and nieces, Blanche, Joanne, Marco, Caroline, Elizabeth, James, Malcolm and Elaine and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 13 at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Ward 5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their constant care and attention. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. On Tuesday, January 10, at Dar il-Mistrieħ home for the elderly, Floriana, JOSEPH (L-Ispiżjar) of Paceville, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved sons Tonio and his wife Bertha, Victor and his wife Sylvia, Joseph and his wife Elisabeth, Mario, Aldo and his wife Lorraine, his daughter Anna and her husband Thomas, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital mortuary today, Wednesday, January 11, at 8am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks to all the staff at Dar il-Mistrieħ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (also known as Ġużeppi), born in Mqabba and residing at Qormi, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Marse-Ann and her husband Frank Chetcuti Dimech, Pierre-Sandre and his wife Christine, Paulseph-John and Monica Rafecas, his grandchildren David, Laura, Chiara, Liam and Daniel, his brother Salvu and his wife Lonza, his sister Nina and her husband Ġużeppi, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 11 at 2.15pm for Mqabba parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Qormi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to a charitable institution of your choice will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FOSTER. On January 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNABELLE SHIRLEY, aged 87. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Claire Lovering, her very dear god-daughter Eleanor Scerri and her devoted friend and helper Guido Said. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 12 at 10.30am at Holy Trinity church, Sliema.

GRIMA, on January 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Xagħra Gozo, residing in Birkirkara, a week short of his 90th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie and sons Godwin, husband of Doris, and Godfrey, husband of Louise, grandchildren and their spouses, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 11, at 1.30pm for St Joseph The Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

SAID. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE of Balzan, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Tanya and her husband Tonio Casapinta, David and his wife Daphne and Keith, his grandchildren Kurt, Damian and his wife Alexia, Michel, and Sean, his great-grandsons Benji and Luigi, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, January 11 at 8am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks to his Filipino carers and the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the trigesima die since the passing away of SHAUN ARRIGO, a Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 12 noon at Ta’ Liesse church, Valletta, followed by prayers and a floral tribute on the quay. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – PUBLIUS E. Remembered with love and gratitude, today being the 30th anniversary of his demise. His wife, children and grandchildren.

CARUANA GALIZIA – MARY, née Lupi. Lovingly remembered by all her family on the 17th anniversary of her death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL BONICI – STEVE. In loving memory of a dear son and brother on the 27th anniversary of his brutal death. No length of time can ever dim your memory. You live forever in our hearts. His parents, brothers and sisters.

GLANVILLE. In memory of our dear mother MARIA, today the anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Lina, Bernadette and Joe.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dearest brother FRANK, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brothers Lino, John, Winston, Tony and Antoinette, widow of George, and their families.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dearest MAURICE, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, today being the 19th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed by his family. A Mass for the repose of his soul shall be said today at 6.30pm at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TODAY:

Between 8am and 4pm in St Paul’s Bay Street and limits of Il-Miżieb, Mellieħa.

Between 8am and 4pm in Limbordin, Tal-Miżieb and Għajn Tuffieħa streets and limits of Limbordin, St Paul’s Bay.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Keffa and Cannataci streets, Swieqi.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in St Anard and Fortizza streets and limits of Tax-Xaqqa, Żabbar.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in French Landing Street, Mellieħa.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Ġnien Xibla, Parsott, Racecourse, Patri Mattew Sultana and Ta’ Vestru streets, Xagħra.

Between 10.30am and 3pm in Silla, Siberia and Fishermen streets, Marsascala.