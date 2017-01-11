Watch: Konrad Mizzi does a runner when asked about Panama
Minister refuses to answer questions following his 'big celebration'
Minister Konrad Mizzi beat a hasty retreat today when faced with questions about his Panama financial set up.
After addressing a press conference during which journalists were told to only ask questions about the new power station, Dr Mizzi flatly refused to entertain any questions about Panama.
Asked if he had closed his Panama company down, Dr Mizzi replied that today was meant to be a “big celebration” as the country was shifting away from the use of Heavy Fuel Oil.
Questioned how he intended to fund the $1 million dollars in deposits required for a Panama bank account his financial advisers attempted to open, the Minister Without Portfolio ignored the question.
Dr Mizzi said during the press conference that the promised audit into his financial affairs would be published in the coming weeks.
Dr Mizzi was stripped of his Energy and Health portfolio last year following a national outcry over his involvement in the Panama scandal.
He still remains heavily involved in energy-related projects.
