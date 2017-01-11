Silent walk in solidarity with migrants

A walk of solidarity with migrants, in particular those who have a Temporary Humanitarian Protection (New) status is being held by a group of concerned citizens on Sunday, January 22.

Having asked the Prime Minister and Home Affairs Minister to reconsider their decision to withdraw the THPn status to a number of immigrants made by academics, hundreds of Maltese and non-Maltese individuals and several organisations are now calling on all those concerned about the decision to join in the walk and show solidarity with the migrant community.

The silent walk will start at 5pm from next to the Love Monument in St Julian’s and proceed to Balluta Bay, where the crowd will be addressed by a number of individuals.

Participants should bring candles, organisers said.