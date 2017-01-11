Notary faces new misappropriation charges

A formerly practising notary is facing fresh criminal proceedings on charges of misappropriation and of failure to perform his duties as a public officer.

Pierre Falzon, of St Paul's Bay, was accused of having failed to hand the authorities the money entrusted to him by his clients on a deed of sale.

The matter related to the transfer of a property in Naxxar.

Mario and Victoria Dimech testified in court that they had instructed the notary to draw up the deed of transfer of a property which they intended to purchase.

The contract was signed and the parties paid all legal expenses as well as the notarial fees due, the court was told.

When news reached the purchasers that the accused was facing various brushes with the law regarding misappropriation of public funds, they made enquiries with the tax department regarding their contract of purchase.

Upon discovering that neither the duty on documents nor the capital gains tax had been paid, they reported the matter to the police, the court heard.

Although all the sums due had been handed over by the purchasers to the notary, the latter had neither deposited the money with the relative government department nor had he registered the transfer of property.

The accused was also charged with being a relapser.

Notary Falzon faced similar charges last year. He renounced his warrant in October 2015.

Inspector Rennie Stivala prosecuted.

Lawyer Lucio Sciriha was defence counsel.