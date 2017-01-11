Advert
Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 07:01

Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that the cold snap has caused record demand for electricity. 

MaltaToday reports that Simon Busuttil has ruled out internal debate on euthanasia. 

The Malta Independent says the new gas power station will be started up at the end of this month. 

In-Nazzjon says an order has been issued for hospital patients having the H1N1 (swine flu) virus to be taken home.  The Health Ministry yesterday denied there were any H1N1 cases in hospital in the past three months. 

l-orizzont reports how Malta's presidency of the EU Council of Ministers formally starts today. 

