Man who punched wife in the face gets bail after 1 week in custody

A man accused of punching his wife in the face has been granted bail after spending one week in police custody.

The man, whose particulars are not being disclosed to safeguard the identity of his victim, had been arraigned on New Year's Eve.

A court heard that the man had quarrelled with his wife and accused her of cheating on him, subsequently assaulting her. The woman had tried to get away from her infuriated husband by rushing out of the bedroom and running downstairs.

Gripped by panic, she stumbled and fractured her leg, the court was told. Rushing out into the street, the victim sought refuge at a neighbour's house. A report was later filed with the police and the accused was eventually arraigned.

The man was denied bail during the arraignment stage but the court, presided by magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, today noted that since all witnesses had testified he could now be granted bail.

The court ordered the accused to sign the bail book three times weekly and imposed a strict condition that the man was not to approach his wife in any manner. Bail was granted against a deposit of €800 and a personal guarantee of €5,000.

Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.