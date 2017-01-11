FKNK reacts to BirdLife invitation, says it will continue to feed Gozo swans

FKNK picture.

The FKNK has given a guarded response to an invitation by BirdLife for collaboration in the protection of birds and the feeding of the swans currently in a reservoir in Marsalforn.

The ornithological society yesterday called on the hunters’ federation to join forces to protect birds and to 'put the past behind them'.

The FKNK said it had been approached by BirdLife for an arrangement to adequately feed the swans in Gozo, until such time when the birds are ready to proceed on their migration.

"The FKNK cannot forget BLM's lack of sincere cooperation of long years standing, even of recent past, despite great efforts the FKNK has always made to reach some form of reconciliation," the federation said.

"In the case of the swans, everybody should be informed that FKNK hunter members have been caring after the birds ever since their arrival in Gozo, in fact, before the birds' presence was even known to others.

"Therefore, the FKNK volunteers, on their own and/or in the company of anyone else, are willing to continue to feed to the swans, in the best interest of both the birds and the conservation of the natural environment."

The federation called for prudence from anyone who may visit the swans, both in the best interest of the birds' welfare and to prevent any damage to the surrounding fields.