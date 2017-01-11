EU Commissioners to meet Malta's Cabinet today before presidency opening ceremony

File photo

The members of the European Commission led by president Jean Claude Juncker arrived in Malta last night for the formal inauguration of Malta's EU presidency today.

The commissioners will have a meeting with the Cabinet at the Palace this morning and Mr Juncker will also call on President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Speaker Anglu Farrugia.

The formal opening of the six-month presidency will take place in a ceremony at the Mediterranean conference centre which will feature speeches by Mr Juncker, Dr Muscat and EU Council President Donald Tusk, followed by a dance programme focused on migration.

This is the first time that Malta, the EU's smallest member state, is taking over the presidency, enabling it to influence the agenda of the various ministerial meetings of the bloc.

It comes in a tough time for the EU during which the UK is expected to activate its exit process. The EU is also facing the problems of migration, pressures on the euro and growing populism that is challenging the political status quo.

Malta has said that its priorities will include Mediterranean issues such as migration, job creation, strengthening the single market, 'reconnecting' with the people by making the EU more relevant in their eyes, and improving the rights of minority groups.

President Coleiro Preca in an opinion piece in the Times of Malta today says Malta’s presidency is an opportunity to reassert a common vision for Europe.

"It is a vision of equity, of unity and, most importantly, the inclusive participation of all people to build peace within and across our societies."

The prime minister said EU presidency work would not distract the government from its domestic focus - which will include the inauguration in the coming weeks of the new gas-fired power station.