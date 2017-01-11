EU approves government plans to pay Electrogas

The European Commission has approved Maltese government plans to pay Electrogas Malta for providing energy to Enemalta. The measure compensates Electrogas for the additional cost of fulfilling public service obligations, the commission said in a statement in terms of state aid rules.

It said that last June Malta notified it of plans to support the Delimara Gas and Power Energy Project for assessment under EU state aid rules.

Electrogas Malta, which has built the new gas power station, has a public service obligation to make available electricity and gas to Enemalta, and supply electrical energy and gas when dispatched by Enemalta. This contract will last for 18 years.

"The rate of return for Electrogas Malta is in line with that of similar projects. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the company will not be overcompensated for the services it will provide," the commission said.