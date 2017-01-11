Advert
Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 15:34

Cookie warning for lactose-intolerant snackers

Lenny & Larry's "The Complete Cookie - Chocolate Chip" should not be consumed by people who are allergic to milk, the health authorities said.

They said the cookie, originating in the United States, contained a milk ingredient which was not declared on the label.

