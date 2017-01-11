Cookie warning for lactose-intolerant snackers
Lenny & Larry's "The Complete Cookie - Chocolate Chip" should not be consumed by people who are allergic to milk, the health authorities said.
They said the cookie, originating in the United States, contained a milk ingredient which was not declared on the label.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.