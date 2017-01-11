Cold spell to ease for a few days

The cold spell will start to ease off today but temperatures will start to dip again during the weekend, independent weather forecaster FirstMalta.com said today.

The temperature high is expected to reach 15 degrees celsius from today to Friday, compared to yesterday's 10c.

But the mercury during the daytime will dip to 13c on Saturday and 12c on Sunday.

The MIA Met Office also forecasts 12 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, saying it will feel like 11 degrees.

While cold by Malta's standards, the weather is nothing like continental Europe, with snow having even blanketed all of Sicily.