Caution, pigs on the loose
Qrendi local council warned residents this morning that three potbelly pigs were on the loose in Triq it-Tempesta.
It said it was not known if the pigs had escaped some farm or been let loose, but the public was warned to stay away from them as they could be dangerous.
Their owner was asked to contact the council as soon as possible.
