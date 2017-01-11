AFM patrol boat to undergo €7m refit

One of the AFM's biggest patrol boats, P-61, is to undergo a €7 million mid-life refit at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy where it was built to Maltese specifications 10 years ago.

The patrol boat is a modified Diciotti class patrol vessel, supplied to Malta thanks to funds provided under the then Italo-Maltese financial protocol.

The refit, lasting several months, will upgrade the vessel's various systems.

75% of the costs will be covered by EU funds.