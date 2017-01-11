Political contradictions

The leader of the Opposition (there are those who consider him as ‘leader of no opposition’) continues to baffle his own party supporters. I mean those who use their head to think not just to keep a hat on.

When they hear him talk about “raising standards of good governance, honest politics and transparency” they are raising more than an eyebrow! The reason being that Simon Busuttil keeps contradicting the same high standards he talks about. Allow me to mention a few examples.

As we all know, the Nationalist Party’s ‘star’ candidate, Salvu Mallia’s language had become the talk of the town just a few weeks ago. And, yet, Busuttil described the vulgar words used by Mallia as being “colourful”.

Yet again, when Beppe Fenech Adami, in Parliament, started insulting government ministers, the same leader of the Opposition, when questioned by journalists, described his deputy’s hysterical speech as “eloquent”. More examples?

Busuttil describing the judiciary as “a farce” and when after the court had given his party two extra seats, which it did not deserve. Or when repeating the same mantra used by his predecessor, Lawrence Gonzi, that “Gozo still belongs to the PN”. He had the cheek to say this when the latest NSO statistics show that GDP growth in Gozo increased tenfold in 2015 compared to the last year of the PN government in 2012 – up from €3.5 million to €35 million.

Busuttil must believe that Gozitan voters have a lower level of intelligence than the Maltese.