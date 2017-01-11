Sporting briefs

Sagna: Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following the “10 against 12” Instagram post he made earlier this month. The 33-year-old uploaded an image with the caption “10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team” on the social-media website after the 2-1 win over Burnley on January 2. Referee Lee Mason had sent off midfielder Fernandinho during the match and Sagna’s comment could have been construed as questioning the official’s integrity.

Schneiderlin: Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for a fee of £22 million, British media reported yesterday. The 27-year-old France international was signed from Southampton for £25 million in 2015, but has become a peripheral figure under United manager Jose Mourinho, making only eight appearances this season. Sky Sports reported that the fee could rise to £24 million with add-ons.

Szczesny: Roma are ready to pay a transfer fee of €16m to sign Wojciech Szczesny permanently from Arsenal, Corriere dello Sport said yesterday. The Polish goalkeeper has left a very good impression at the Olimpico following his loan from the London club two years ago. Corriere said that Roma and Arsenal will meet soon to try and iron out the details.

Afobe: Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe will not be stopped from playing for his club during the African Nations Cup finals after electing to miss the tournament in Gabon. His club said yesterday they had received clearance from DR Congo to use Afobe, who pulled out of selection for the tournament in order to cement his place with Bournemouth.

Khazri: Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri will be fit to play at the African Nations Cup despite suffering an ankle injury in a friendly international on Sunday, the Tunisian Football Federation said yesterday. The 25-year-old Sunderland winger was carried off on a stretcher in Cairo when his team lost to Egypt in a warm-up match before the weekend start of the tournament in Gabon, raising an alarm about his availability. Tunisia face Senegal, Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B at the Nations Cup.