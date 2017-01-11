Pembroke bring in foreign quartet

Pembroke Athleta are busy trying to rejuvenate their squad as the Premier League strugglers look to revive their chances of retaining their place in the top flight come the end of the season.

The Reds, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings on nine points, have bolstered their defensive lines with the acquisition of two Greek players.

Iraklis Roppas, a veteran defensive midfielder, who was on the books of AO Nea Ionia, and defender Panagiotis Giannopoulos have put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Coach Artim Shakiri has also given his nod to sign Moroccan winger Daniane Jawad and Albanian forward Arber Dhrami.

Jawad, who holds an Italian passport, has spent much of his career in Italy and featured for Genoa when the Liguria side were in the Serie B in 2014.

Dhrami, on the other hand, has made a name for himself this season with Vittoriosa Stars as the Albanian livewire has been a key player in the Stars push for promotion.

Mosta, another team em-broiled in the relegation fight this season, too have brought in two players this month.

The Blues have signed Brazilian striker Pedrinho.

Pedrinho agreed a deal until the end of the season and will start a second spell with the Blues after he donned their shirt in 2014-15.

Midfielder David Fenech has also opted to join Mosta despite strong interest from his former club Mqabba.