Jovetic joins Sevilla on loan from Inter

Sevilla have announced the loan signing of striker Stevan Jovetic from Inter.

The Montenegro international has joined Sevilla on an initial deal until the end of the season, when the Europa League champions will have the option to buy the 27-year-old.

After undergoing a medical and putting pen to paper on his contract, Jovetic said on his new club’s website: “I agreed to come here because it’s a great club, playing in the Champions League, has a very good team, a great coach and because they are fighting to be at the top in La Liga.

“It’s a team I like because they play very attractive football, which is another reason why I decided to come here. I’ve seen the last few games and they scored a lot of goals. I like how they play.

“I’m in good condition. And we’ll see how things go tomorrow when I have my first training session and speak with the coach.”