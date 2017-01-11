Football news

Cohen Bramall admits it is “incredible” that he has gone from non-league football and redundancy to joining Arsenal – with the Gunners announcing his signing yesterday.

The 20-year-old left-back had been on trial with Arsene Wenger’s side, with Arsenal having now paid a nominal fee to recruit the former factory worker from Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Hednesford Town.

Wenger said last week that Bramall, who was made redundant from his job in a Bentley factory a day before signing with the Premier League side, has “similarities to a young Ashley Cole”.

Asked how it felt to be an Arsenal player, Bramall said: “Incredible... a dream come true. I can’t believe that I’m here already.”

Valencia players lack self-belief

Interim Valencia coach Salvador “Voro” Gonzalez said he needed to instill fresh confidence into his struggling players after a late goal deprived them of a first league win since October.

Valencia’s frailties were evident in a 3-3 draw at lowly Osasuna on Monday. They had a chance to wrap up the game but Dani Parejo had a penalty saved and then Carlos Clerc’s last-gasp equaliser denied them all three points.

“We are in need of an important boost in confidence. There are things we need to change and what worries me the most is the psychological aspect,” Voro said.

Valencia are in a relegation battle in 17th place in the 20-team league.

Forest takeover

The protracted takeover of Nottingham Forest has been delayed further but investor John Jay Moores remains keen to complete the deal in the near future.

It had been hoped Moores’s purchase of the Championship club, reported to be worth £50m, would be finalised today but that now looks very unlikely.

Moores said of the delay: “I am optimistic that we will close soon. But nothing definitive.”

News of another delay is not good news for Forest, whose need for the takeover to be completed has been made all the more pressing given their perilous position in the table.

Real’s Odegaard joins Heerenveen on loan

Heerenveen have announced the loan signing of Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard.

The 18-year-old playmaker was unveiled by the Eredivisie club at a press conference yesterday having secured an 18-month temporary stay.

The Norway international arrived at the Bernabeu from Stromsgodset in his homeland in 2015 with a reputation as a wonderkid and, aged 16 years and 157 days, became the youngest player to represent Madrid.

But Odegaard has struggled to make an impression in Spain.

Lee teams up with Allardyce at Palace

Crystal Palace have appointed Sammy Lee as their new assistant manager, the Premier League club have announced.

Lee has joined the coaching staff at Selhurst Park, reuniting with new Palace boss Sam Allardyce, who he worked under during their time at Bolton from 2005 until 2007.

The 57-year-old has also enjoyed coaching spells with the England national team as well as roles at Liverpool and Southampton at the end of last season.

Allardyce said: “It was great working with Sammy Lee at Bolton and he is someone who has a wealth of experience both at club and international level over the years as well.”

Shakhtar shift EL match to Kharkiv

FC Shakhtar will be hosting next month’s Europa League round of 32 game against Celta in the city of Kharkiv, some 300 kilometers away from their troubled hometown of Donetsk.

“The decision is taken and it is final,” Kharkiv city governor Yuliya Svitlychna said.

“Europa League games will be held in our city. I hope there will be games, not just one game.

Shakhtar have been holding their home international games in Lviv since pro-Russian fighters raised an insurrection in eastern Ukraine, including their hometown Donetsk, in 2014.

The return game is scheduled on February 23.

Ake aims to break into Chelsea team

Defender Nathan Ake is determined to make an impact with Chelsea after manager Antonio Conte cut short his loan spell with Bournemouth.

Ake is convinced that the initial struggle for playing time under manager Eddie Howe had helped him become a better player with the Cherries.

“Over the six months I feel I have developed as a player, both on and off the pitch,” Ake said.

“To start with I wasn’t playing too much, but I dealt with that mentally, kept going and was happy when I got my chance.

“The ambition now is to continue to improve and break into the team at Chelsea.”