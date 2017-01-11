Advert
Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 07:36

Bayern defender Badstuber agrees Schalke loan deal

Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber has agreed to join Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season as he looks to battle back to his best following several injury-plagued years.

The 27-year-old Germany international will undergo a medical once he returns from Bayern’s training camp in Qatar this week before signing a contract, Schalke said.

Badstuber, once seen as the most versatile defender of his generation having earned a starting spot at Bayern in 2009, has played only a few dozen matches since tearing his cruciate ligament in 2012.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Qormi bridge the gap on Naxxar as...

  2. Italians keen to invest in Spartans

  3. January could prove to be defining month...

  4. Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann up for FIFA awards

  5. Schembri stars in Boavista’s 1-0 win

  6. FIFA proposes Americas-wide qualifying...

  7. Grass pitches needed to lure more teams...

  8. Maradona backs Infantino’s 48-team...

  9. Global players’ poll snubs EPL-based talent

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed