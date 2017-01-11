National team player Falzon joins Spanish side Zornotza

Tevin Falzon... playing professionally in the Spanish league with Zornotza.

Tevin Falzon is continuing his basketball career in the Spanish League after agreeing terms to play for Zornotza.

Last month, the LEB Silver Division side offered the 24-year-old Malta forward a contract and he accepted to kick-start his professional career in arguably the leading nation in professional basketball on the continent.

“I am very excited and eager to prove myself for my new club,” Falzon told the Times of Malta.

“I am very grateful that Zornotza have given me this opportunity and now I am just looking forward to helping the team achieve their objectives.”

Falzon is embarking on an exciting new chapter in his career after three seasons in the American College Basketball League, where he played a leading role for Sacred Heart University.

But now that he has secured his first professional contract he has no plans to rest on his laurels. In fact, he said, this will be just another chapter towards his ultimate goal of fulfilling his true potential.

“It has been a long road to get my first professional contract and I am very eager to finally get a chance to play in Spain this season,” he said.

“As far as my plans or ambitions go, I just want to be the best I can and contribute for my team. I’ve got better every year I’ve played this game and I still think I have yet to reach the maximum of my potential. I look forward to playing out the rest of this season, winning, and growing as a player.”

Falzon left a positive impact in his debut for Zornotza as last week he played a leading role in the Basque side’s 79-69 win at Tarragona, potting 17 points as his team moved up to 10th place in the 16-team second-tier championship.

For the last seven years, Falzon has established himself as one of the most promising players available for the national team.

He enjoyed success for the country in various age brackets, winning a gold medal in the U-18 European Championship for Small States in 2009 before helping the senior selection to a silver medal in the 2014 European Championship Division C.

Falzon believes his move to Spain is also beneficial for the image of the Maltese game.

“I think it will help Malta in a few ways,” Falzon opined.

“Naturally, other players in the Maltese league will look up at me so I have to show the right attitude during matches and, more importantly, on how I conduct myself on court.

“I’m sure that my game will benefit here and hopefully I can help the national team reach higher levels.

“Last year a few players passed on the opportunity to play for the country but hopefully they will change their mind and come back to play for the team.”