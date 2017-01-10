Watch: Deadly crash in Mexico caught on camera

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A dramatic road accident, which left one person dead and 13 injured, including five reporters, was caught by CCTV along the Mexico-Toluca highway near the municipality of Lerma on the outskirts of Mexico City.

The accident took place after an earlier crash attracted reporters and officials to the scene to help.

Just after midday on Monday, a red pick-up truck carrying medical material overturned on the lane of the extreme right. Medical equipment was left strewn on the side of the highway next to the truck.

Members from the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) had arrived at the scene of the accident, as well as reporters from various media outlets to cover the initial accident.

About half an hour later, tragedy struck and CCTV caught the dramatic moment when the driver of a white truck also lost control on the same bend, overturning on his right side, dragging a police vehicle and a white-pick-up truck with its cargo box, which in turn crashed into local policemen, SCT members and the reporters on scene.

Some managed to jump out of the way.

Ambulances were called to the scene to assist the injured.

State authorities have called on motorists to drive with caution and respect road signs.