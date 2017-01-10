Turkey renames street after murdered Russian ambassador

Turkey has renamed the street that serves the Russian Embassy after the ambassador who was killed in an attack in the Turkish capital.

Ankara Mayor Melih Gokcek presented a framed copy of the decision to rename the street to the widow of Andrei Karlov.

Council workers then replaced the street sign with one inscribed with Mr Karlov's name.

Mr Karlov was shot dead on December 19 while speaking at the opening of a photo exhibition.

The killer, an off-duty policeman, was also shot dead in a police operation.

Turkish and Russian leaders have said the attack was aimed at derailing newly restored ties between their two countries.

Turkey says the policeman had links to a movement led by a US-based Muslim cleric who opposes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.