Pakistan fires first nuclear missile from a submarine

Pakistan has fired its first submarine launched nuclear-capable missile from the Indian Ocean - a rocket with a range of 280 miles.

It's a move that's sure to intensify the already stained ties with India, which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

Pakistan's prime minister congratulated his country on the debut test fire calling it 'a step toward reinforcing a policy of credible minimum deterrence'.

The nuclear armed neighbours have been working on missiles since both sides carried out nuclear tests almost 20 years ago - India logging successful test-fires in 2008 and 2013.

It also reportedly tested an anti-ballistic missile system that could intercept a nuclear rocket last year.