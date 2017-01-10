Pakistan fires first nuclear missile from a submarine
Pakistan has fired its first submarine launched nuclear-capable missile from the Indian Ocean - a rocket with a range of 280 miles.
It's a move that's sure to intensify the already stained ties with India, which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.
Pakistan's prime minister congratulated his country on the debut test fire calling it 'a step toward reinforcing a policy of credible minimum deterrence'.
The nuclear armed neighbours have been working on missiles since both sides carried out nuclear tests almost 20 years ago - India logging successful test-fires in 2008 and 2013.
It also reportedly tested an anti-ballistic missile system that could intercept a nuclear rocket last year.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.