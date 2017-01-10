Advert
Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 07:12

Pakistan fires first nuclear missile from a submarine

Pakistan has fired its first submarine launched nuclear-capable missile from the Indian Ocean - a rocket with a range of 280 miles.

It's a move that's sure to intensify the already stained ties with India, which have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

Pakistan's prime minister congratulated his country on the debut test fire calling it 'a step toward reinforcing a policy of credible minimum deterrence'.

The nuclear armed neighbours have been working on missiles since both sides carried out nuclear tests almost 20 years ago - India logging successful test-fires in 2008 and 2013.

It also reportedly tested an anti-ballistic missile system that could intercept a nuclear rocket last year.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Heavy snow and icy weather grip parts of...

  2. World-famous tree destroyed by storm

  3. Trump hits back at 'over-rated' Meryl Streep

  4. Four dead as truck slams into crowd in...

  5. US Navy destroyer fires warning shots at...

  6. Suspects arrested in France over...

  7. Italy's 5-Star breaks ties with UKIP in...

  8. Former Iranian President Rafsanjani dies...

  9. Trump to make his son-in-law a senior...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed