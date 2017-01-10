Sports round-up

Tennis: Kei Nishikori (picture, right) has pulled out of an exhibition event in Sydney to recover from a hip injury, with the Japanese world number five reluctant to take any risks ahead of next week’s Australian Open. The world number five needed a lengthy injury timeout in the Brisbane International men’s singles final after drawing level in the second set against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov. Nishikori went on to lose the deciding set, suffering a first defeat to Dimitrov in four meetings. “I hurt it during the final. It’s not too bad but obviously I needed some rest,” the 2014 US Open runner-up said.

Cricket: Joe Root is due to be available for the start of England’s one-day international series against India after the birth of his son. The batsman delayed his departure to be with his partner Carrie for the arrival of their first child, which arrived on Saturday morning, but will not be taking an extended paternity leave. Instead, Root will be joining his team-mates in Mumbai on Thursday and is set to play in Sunday’s first ODI in Pune.

Golf: Justin Thomas held off a last-day challenge by Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama to clinch his third PGA Tour victory, by three shots at the SBS Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Sunday. The long-hitting American had been a commanding five strokes in front with five holes to play before his lead was stunningly cut to just one after 15 holes. Thomas then benefited from a two-shot swing at the par-four 17th, where he sank a three-footer for birdie after Matsuyama had three-putted for bogey, and also birdied the last to close with a four-under 69 in the PGA Tour’s opening event of the year.

Basket, NBA: After producing his 10th triple-double of the season, it was a single-digit number that brought the biggest smile from James Harden. He had 40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots, but when asked by reporters which of those numbers brought him the most satisfaction, the chose the blocks. “Key plays at the end of the game,” Harden said after Houston Rockets’ 129-122 comeback victory over Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. “It was a charge. Just try to do the intangible things to help out. Obviously, we know I can hit shots and whatnot, but just trying to do the small things that win games.”

Rugby Union: England flanker Chris Robshaw is likely to be out of action for about 12 weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery yesterday, his club Harlequins said. The absence will effectively rule Robshaw out of England’s Six Nations campaign, with their first game against France scheduled for February 4. “Chris Robshaw will undergo surgery on his left shoulder today to repair an injury sustained in the match against Worcester Warriors on New Year’s day,” Harlequins said. “He is expected to be out of competitive action for around 12 weeks.”

Tennis rankings: World number one Andy Murray has strengthened his position at the top of the rankings despite being beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final of the Qatar Open last week. However, despite that loss Murray actually extended his lead at the top due to the nature of the rankings. Therefore Murray is guaranteed to be number one seed for the Australian Open, which starts next week, though will lose his crown to Djokovic if the Serbian retains his title in Melbourne and he does not make the semi-finals.