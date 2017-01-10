All-square in tense league encounter

Floriana Young Stars 1

Lightshop Hotsticks 1

Both sides recognised the importance of this fixture and deployed their defences appropriately, not wanting to give any early advantage to their opponents.

In fact, the first half was characterised by strict marking with both formations defending in depth and depending on sharp counter attacking moves, with several goal-scoring chances spurned by both teams.

On 26 minutes, umpires had to calm things down as tough tackling, which seemed to be the order of the day, went overboard.

The second half had barely started when Mark Camilleri pushed home off a Luke Borg Costanzi assist to send Young Stars into the lead.

Team tactics were altered with Hotsticks now dominating midfield and showing more urgency, constantly attacking down the right flank but leaving their rearguard exposed to swift counter attacks down their left wing.

The Stars defended in depth and seemed to have repelled all that their opponents threw at them. However, with less than a minute to go Hotsticks were awarded a penalty corner and ‘penalty king’ Steve Portelli netted superbly to equalise, the final whistle heralding the end of an encounter in which the spoils were shared.

Umpires: John Williams, Glen Bonello.

Standings: Young Stars 6; Qormi 3; Hotsticks 3; Rabat Depiro 0; White Hart 0.