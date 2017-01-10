Today’s lunchtime concert at the Oratory of St Francis features soprano Christabelle Formosa.

Upcoming, talented soprano Christabelle Formosa will be performing at a lunchtime concert in Valletta today.

She will be singing a number of arias by Puccini, Mascagni, Handel, Dvorak and Bellini.

The programme includes three of Bellini’s melodious Composizioni da Camera, namely, Ma rendi pur content, Per pietà, bell’idol mio and Vaga luna, che inargenti. She will also cover Handel’s baroque aria Farewell, ye limpid Springs from his opera Jeptha and Mascagni’s Son Pochi Fiori from his opera L’Amico Fritz. Puccini’s endearing O Mio Babbino Caro from his opera Gianni Schicchi and Quando m’en vo from La Boheme, Massenet’s Adieu, notre petite table from his opera Manon and three songs from Dvorak’s Gypsy Songs will also be presented.

Formosa commenced her vocal studies at the Johann Strauss School of Music under the direction of esteemed soprano Miriam Cauchi in 2008.

She recently completed the Diploma level in Vocal Studies and has attended master-classes both in Malta and in Scotland. In 2013, she joined the Teatru Manoel Youth Opera through which she has participated in various performances including a concert with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and two opera performances, Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas and Offenbach’s Orpheus in the Underworld. Formosa will be accompanied by pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa who will also be playing a number of piano solos.

■ The concert starts at 12.30pm at the Oratory of St Francis in Valletta and is part of a series of events raising funds for the Franciscan church, which is undergoing an extensive restoration project. Tickets can be obtained from the venue itself half an hour before the concert begins. For more details, phone 7968 0952 or e-mail [email protected].