La Befana flies in to Malta

The Italian good witch of the Christmas season visits Malta today in Valletta.

The Italian Cultural Institute opens up its Magic Box series for 2017 with an event dedicated to la Befana, today in Valletta.

A bit delayed from her usual appearance on January 6, this old lady is often associated with the feast of the Epiphany in Italy.

An important celebration in its own right, the Epiphany is traditionally the first day when Jesus appeared in public as an infant. According to the Holy Scriptures, on the same date the Magi managed to find out where the son of God was born and brought him their sacred gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

The good witch is, however, also linked to folk and pagan traditions connected to the turn of the year and to the 12 days following the winter solstice. Much like Santa Claus, she rewards those who were good and punishes those who were bad by leaving behind a lump of coal, onions and garlic.

For those curious to learn more about this good old lady who flies around on her magical broom, a presentation is being held today, followed by games and activities for children and adults alike. After the presentation those present will toast la Befana together, with treats to follow.

■ The event is taking place today at the Italian Cultural Institute on St George’s Square in Valletta at 5.30pm. Entrance is free and those attending are encouraged to bring along a sock or two, the traditional recipient of la Befana’s treats.