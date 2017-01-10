Café Scientifique in Gozo

Joseph Caruana, astrophysicist, addresses the next Café Scientifique on the matter of dark skies.

The next meet-up for Café Scientifique, taking place tomorrow in Gozo, will focus on dark and light in our planet.

At this time of the year, when days are shorter and nights longer, the participants will explore why darkness and especially dark skies, matter.

Night light pollution covers 80 per cent of the world. The participants will learn about the effects of this on nature, health and scientific endeavour.

The guest speaker for this session is enthusiastic astrophysicist Joseph Caruana from the Department of Physics at the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy of the University of Malta.

■ The event is taking place tomorrow at 8pm at Patrick’s Lounge and Restaurant in Victoria, Gozo. Entrance is free. For information visit www.meetup.com/Cafe-Scientifique-Gozo.