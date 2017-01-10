Café Scientifique in Gozo
The next meet-up for Café Scientifique, taking place tomorrow in Gozo, will focus on dark and light in our planet.
At this time of the year, when days are shorter and nights longer, the participants will explore why darkness and especially dark skies, matter.
Night light pollution covers 80 per cent of the world. The participants will learn about the effects of this on nature, health and scientific endeavour.
The guest speaker for this session is enthusiastic astrophysicist Joseph Caruana from the Department of Physics at the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy of the University of Malta.
■ The event is taking place tomorrow at 8pm at Patrick’s Lounge and Restaurant in Victoria, Gozo. Entrance is free. For information visit www.meetup.com/Cafe-Scientifique-Gozo.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.