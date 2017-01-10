Announcements

BALDACCHINO. With regret we announce the death of LOUIS of Msida, who passed away on January 6, aged 67. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Tuesday, January 10 at 2pm at Ta’ Xbiex parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Żejtun cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COWAN. With regret we announce the death of RITA MARY who passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital on January 8, aged 80. She leaves to mourn her loss her partner Ashley Meyers, her daughters Karen and Michelle and their partner/ spouse Graham and Gary, their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, January 12 at 11am at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery chapel. Friends are invited to a gathering which shall be held immediately after the funeral at Villa Blye, Corradino Hill, Paola. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DESIRA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWIGE of Ħamrun, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted brother Lino, her sisters Maria, widow of Paul Pace, Blanche and her husband Gilbert Beale and Joan and her husband Edgar Ellul, her sister-in-law Inez, widow of Antonio, her uncle Alfred and aunt Adelina, her nephews and nieces, Blanche, Joanne, Marco, Caroline, Elizabeth, James, Malcolm and Elaine and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 13 at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks go to the consultant, nurses and staff at Surgical Ward 5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their constant care and attention. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. On Tuesday, January 10, at Dar il-Mistrieħ home for the elderly, Floriana, JOSEPH (L-Ispiżjar) of Paceville, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved sons Tonio and his wife Bertha, Victor and his wife Sylvia, Joseph and his wife Elisabeth, Mario, Aldo and his wife Lorraine, his daughter Anna and her husband Thomas, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital mortuary tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11 at 8am for Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH (also known as Ġużeppi), born in Mqabba and residing at Qormi, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Marse-Ann and her husband Frank Chetcuti Dimech, Pierre-Sandre and his wife Christine, Paulseph-John and Monica Rafecas, his grandchildren David, Laura, Chiara, Liam and Daniel, his brother Salvu and his wife Lonza, his sister Nina and her husband Ġużeppi, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11 at 2.15pm for Mqabba parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Qormi Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to a charitable institution of your choice will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FOSTER. On January 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNABELLE SHIRLEY, aged 87. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved sister Claire Lovering, her very dear god-daughter Eleanor Scerri and her devoted friend and helper Guido Said. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12 at 10.30am at Holy Trinity church, Sliema.

PORTELLI. On January 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA STELLA of Tarxien, residing in Attard, widow of Emanuel, passed away at the age of 84, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Anna and her husband Anton Sultana, Josette Calleja and Eman and his wife Moira; her grandchildren Nikolai, Ilona, Fabien, Ghislaine, Liam, Matthias and Louanne; her brother Emanuel and his wife Carmen; nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, January 10, at 2pm and proceeds to Attard parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Tarxien cemetery. No flowers by request but donations in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On January 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOE of Balzan, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Tanya and her husband Tonio Casapinta, David and his wife Daphne and Keith, his grandchildren Kurt, Damian and his wife Alexia, Michel, and Sean, his great-grandsons Benji and Luigi, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, January 11 at 8am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Special thanks to his Filipino carers and the doctors and staff at Mater Dei Hospital. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAVONA. With deep regret we announce the sad loss of GERALD who passed away on January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, at the age of 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Rosemary née Camilleri, his children Jacques, Francesca and Joy, his sisters Josianne and Solange, his brother-in-law Maurice Calleja, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be said at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ, today, January 10, at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clairs would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASOLANI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today being the seventh anniversary of her death. Always remembered and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

CRITIEN – Dr EDDIE CRITIEN, MD. In loving memory of our dear father. Joe, Eddie, Albert, Tony.

D’AGATA – MARIE. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the first anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed and never forgotten by Ria, Didi, Rebekah and their families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema.

FRIGGIERI – ROLAND. In loving memory of a splendid brother and wonderful uncle. Nathalie, Marthese and family.

GERMAN – LINA. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her husband Herman, daughter Arienne and her husband Timothy E. Sullivan, her son-in-law Gerard Camilleri, grandchildren Andrew, Fay, Christian and Rebecca, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MIZZI – ARTHUR (Cons). Remembered with love and gratitude on the 17th anniversary of his passing, by his wife Rita, children, in-laws and grandchildren.

MIZZI – ARTHUR, 2000. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

TABONE – ANGIOLINA. In loving memory of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Carmen, Vincent, Edwin and his wife Edith, Joe and his wife Sharon, Rose Mary, Louis and his wife Marthese, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A prayer is solicited. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT TABONA. In ever loving memory of our dearest MAURICE, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, tomorrow being the 19th anniversary of his passing. So sadly missed by his family. A Mass for the repose of his soul shall be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in, or in parts of, the following areas TOMORROW:

Between 8am and 4pm in St Paul’s Bay Sreet and limits of Il-Miżieb, Mellieħa.

Between 8am and 4pm in Limbordin, Tal-Miżieb and Għajn Tuffieħa streets and limits of Limbordin, St Paul’s Bay.

Between 8.30am and 1pm in Keffa and Cannataci streets, Swieqi.

Between 8.30am and 2pm in St Anard and Fortizza streets and limits of Tax-Xaqqa, Żabbar.

Between 8.30am and 2.30pm in French Landing Street, Mellieħa.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Ġnien Xibla, Parsott, Racecourse, Patri Mattew Sultana and Ta’ Vestru streets, Xagħra.

Between 10.30am and 3pm in Silla, Siberia and Fishermen streets, Marsascala.