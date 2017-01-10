Thousands dash to become the luckiest man of the year in Japan
Thousands of men and women made a chaotic dash through the grounds of a shrine in Japan this morning to win the annual "Lucky Man Run."
Nishinomiya Shinto shrine in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture is dedicated to the god of Ebisu, a patron of businessmen and merchants, and the winner of the race is believed to be bestowed with a year's worth of good luck.
At exactly 6 a.m., the Taiko drum beat the start the famous annual frenzy that drew in nearly 5,000 people, according to the organisers.
A university student from Tokyo area, 21-year-old Takashi Suzuki clinched the first place in the short 230 meter race through the shrine courtyard.
Two Hyogo locals, 24-year-old Ryo Watabe and 16-year-old Haruyuki Ono, followed him to become the top three to be honoured.
