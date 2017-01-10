Thousands dash to become the luckiest man of the year in Japan

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Thousands of men and women made a chaotic dash through the grounds of a shrine in Japan this morning to win the annual "Lucky Man Run."

Nishinomiya Shinto shrine in western Japan's Hyogo Prefecture is dedicated to the god of Ebisu, a patron of businessmen and merchants, and the winner of the race is believed to be bestowed with a year's worth of good luck.

At exactly 6 a.m., the Taiko drum beat the start the famous annual frenzy that drew in nearly 5,000 people, according to the organisers.

A university student from Tokyo area, 21-year-old Takashi Suzuki clinched the first place in the short 230 meter race through the shrine courtyard.

Two Hyogo locals, 24-year-old Ryo Watabe and 16-year-old Haruyuki Ono, followed him to become the top three to be honoured.