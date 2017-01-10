Facebook plea packs funeral of veteran with no family

Ex-servicemen form a guard of honour before the funeral service of Second World War veteran Reginald Watson.

More than 100 people have attended the funeral of a Second World War veteran who died with no living family.

Reginald Watson, who had served in the King's Royal Rifle Corps, died on November 23 aged 90.

A photograph of Reginald Watson (left) when he was aged four.

He had lived in the same house in Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, nearly all of his life, spending his final six months at Carlton Court Hospital in Lowestoft due to ill health.

When Rev. Mandy Bishop learned that Mr Watson had no surviving relatives and faced a pauper's funeral and burial in an unmarked grave, she arranged a more fitting service and posted details of his funeral on Facebook.

More than 100 people turned out to the service at St Margaret's Church in Ormesby.

During the service, Ms Bishop said she was "overwhelmed" by the response to her plea.

She described Mr Watson as a "quiet, unassuming" man who had served his country for almost four years.

He enlisted in Norwich aged 18 in January 1945, initially in the General Service Corps and then in the King's Royal Rifle Corps from April 1945 until September 1948.

It is thought he served both in Europe and the Middle East.

Ms Bishop said Mr Watson treasured his Army certificate of service book, which he kept in pristine condition.

She said he was well thought of around the village and could be seen collecting his paper from the newsagent each day, visiting the duck pond and riding his bicycle in a red boiler suit.

Ms Bishop added that he was a "perfect gentleman" who would always say good morning or good afternoon.

Mr Watson had worked on farms and at a local corn grinding mill and led a simple life in a sparsely decorated home.

Ms Bishop said he never complained, despite his treatment for cancer.

Royal British Legion standard-bearers lined the short path from the black hearse to the church, and bagpipes played.

Roy Medcalf, 76, of Smallburgh, attended the service after he saw details on Facebook.

"He was an old soldier and I'm from a family of ex-soldiers and sailors," he said.

"You can't let an old soldier go on his own. They may fade away but they're never forgotten.