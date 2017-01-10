TV presenter Rennie Vella dies, aged 56
Popular TV presenter Rennie Vella has passed away after a long illness. He was 56.
Since 2003, Mr Vella presented a programme on ONE TV, with his wife Paulanne recently joining him on screen.
For a number of years, Mr Vella was also involved in stage musicals, thanks to his strong singing voice.
He was also involved in philanthropy, organising breast cancer awareness walks and fund-raising telethons for Ethiopian children.
MP and former TV presenter Claudette Buttigieg was among the many paying tribute to Mr Vella.
