Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 14:23

Record 70,000 take flu jab at health centres; swine flu report rejected

A record 70,000 have taken the free influenza jab at health centres, the Health Ministry said today.  

It also said that there was no case of the H1N1 (swine flu) at Mater Dei Hospital in the past three months, denying a story which appeared in In-Nazzjon.

It said that since October, the 110 flu cases in hospital were of type H3.

As is the norm, the ministry said, the influx of patients at the hospital swelled because of the cold weather, but the situation is under control and waiting times in the emergency department compare well with the past.  

People were advised to avail themselves of the free flu jab in health centres.  

