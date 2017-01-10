Migrants recall paying money to man charged with human trafficking

Ten migrants told a court today they had paid money for a passage out of Libya with Italy being their final destination, as the trial of a suspected migrant trafficker continued today.

The trial of Mr Hadish - suspected to be the mastermind behind the trafficking of 181 migrants from Libya to Malta in September 2015 - continued today, with the sworn testimonies of 10 of the passengers ferried to Malta.

All the witnesses, of Eritrean origin, testified that they had allegedly been told to pay money to Mr Hadish who could make arrangements for the sea journey.

One witness explained that he had handed over $1,000 to the accused some three days before the scheduled crossing. Libyan contractors transported the immigrants to a waiting area on the Libyan coast, the court was told.

The witness further explained how some of his friends, who had also paid for a place on the boat, were left behind. The immigrants who made it to Malta on September 25, 2005 were allegedly angered by the fact their friends had been left behind in Libya. During the sea journey the immigrants had been informed they were going to Malta instead of Italy and that those left behind would follow on a later boat trip.

Another witness recalled how he had paid $2,400 for a passage to Italy for his brother and himself. He explained how Mr Hadish had gathered the migrants in Libya and accompanied them to the boat.

The court heard that the witness had also made it to Malta but his brother had been left behind. He recalled how after the journey, he began to call Mr Hadish, whom he considered to be the organiser of the boat trip, to recover the money paid for his brother's journey. The accused was at first helpful but then he allegedly declared that he could do nothing to help, the witness declared.

Yosef Zoru had testified that he had paid $1,000 to Mr Hadish and another $200 to a third party involved in the organisation of the trip from Libya. The witness mentioned a man called Osman who had allegedly prepared a waiting area for the migrants close to the Libyan coast.

The court was informed that on board the vessel on that fateful day there were Ethiopians, Eritreans, Egyptians and Sudanese migrants. The witness recalled that there were several Eritreans who were angry with Mr Hadish because their friends had been left behind even though they had paid for the journey.

The court was told that when the 181 immigrants were taken under custody by the Maltese authorities, some had written a joint letter to the accused demanding repayment of the money paid by their friends who had been stranded in Libya. They allegedly gave the accused time to resolve the issue and then, some months after their arrival in Malta, they reported the matter to the Maltese authorities.

Lawyer Vincienne Vella from the AG's office prosecuted. Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel.