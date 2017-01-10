Malta newspapers review

The following are the top headlines in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that Electrogas has been hit with a €1.5m asset seizure. It also reports that bacteria that can cause legionnaires’ disease has been found in two showers in Parliament.

The Malta Independent says there is a war on two fronts between minister Owen Bonnici and MP Jason Azzopardi - on the sub lease of parts of the GWU building and the transfer of property in Qormi.

In-Nazzjon reports how the PN filed a court challenge demanding action against the GWU over its sub-lease of property owned by the government.

l-orizzont says the PN has launched a hysteric attack against the GWU. It also says the flu this year is affecting more people.